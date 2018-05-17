Filipinos among top Royal Wedding visitors

While London may be more than 6,000 miles away from Manila, it turns out Filipinos, just like most nationalities at this time, have also been hit with the Royal Wedding fever.

Taking place on the May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, the exchange of vows between Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle has attracted crowds from across the world—including Filipinos.

In an internal research created by online travel bookings platform Agoda—done by comparing booking data for May 18, 2017 and the same day this year across properties in Windsor, Slough and Greater London—the Philippines ranks 10th among the top 15 countries inbound when the wedding takes place. Filipinos, in fact, have added to the 40-percent increase on accommodation bookings in Windsor, as well as neighboring Slough and Greater London.

Royal Wedding fever has hit Asia-Pacific especially hard, with 9 out of 15 of the top inbound markets and the majority of overall bookings (43-percent) are from the region. South Korea (#2), Hong Kong (#3) and Australia (#4) are the most royal wedding enthusiast countries from this region.

Unsurprisingly, just like the bride, many guests traveling to the Windsor and Greater London area in time for the Royal Wedding are from the United States (#1).

The complete Top 15 inbound markets to the UK (Windsor, Slough and Greater London) during the Royal Wedding include: (1) United States, (2) South Korea, (3) Hong Kong, (4) Australia, (5) Singapore, (6) Taiwan, (7) France, (8) People’s Republic of China, (9) Germany, (10) Philippines, (11) India , (12) Israel, (13) Sweden, (14) Thailand and (15) Canada.