Filipinos at the fair

Although there were no products or companies from the Philippines among the 1,400 exhibitors in this year’s Hong Kong Fashion Week, many Filipino buyers and sourcing agents came to see the trade fair. They were numbered among 14,000 buyers who came from 76 countries and regions.

The Manila Times bumped into a group of couturiers from the Davao Fashion and Design Council together with noted fashion director Robbie Carmona. Not only were they checking the trends but they said they may join the Fashion Week for Spring/Summer in July or “Centrestage Asia’s Fashion Spotlight 2018” in September at the same venue.

Other Filipinos in attendance were Amethyst Leal, senior manager for Sourcing and Supplier Management of Golden ABC (mother company of Penshoppe, Oxygen, Forme, Memo, Regatta, Tyler and Red Logo); Myrna Nomabiles of Kenja Fine Clothing Shop; Armando De Castro of Ja And Me Clothing Factory; and Ginger Aganon, Celery Villamarin and Michael Reyes of Zancada Trading.