Filipinos in Bali warned against volcanic eruption

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) advised Filipinos living in or travelling to Bali in Indonesia to exercise caution in the light of increased volcanic activity in Mount Agung.

The Philippine Embassy in Jakarta also reminded all Filipinos in the area who may need immediate consular assistance to contact the embassy directly.

Indonesian authorities raised the alert level for Mt. Agung in Bali to level 4, the highest alert level classification, signifying the possibility of volcanic eruption.

The Indonesian National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) also warned residents and tourists to avoid areas within the 12-kilometer radius of the crater.

“Filipino travelers are advised to avoid non-necessary travel to affected areas. Flights may be disrupted in the event of a volcanic eruption,” the DFA said in a statement.

The Ministry of Transportation of Indonesia also prepared a contingency plan that may divert airline operations to Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali to airports in Yogyakarta, Surakarta, Surabaya and Lombok.

“Filipinos residing in Bali are advised to be vigilant and heed the instructions of local authorities,” DFA added JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA