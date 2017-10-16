Most Filipinos believe EJKs happened in Duterte drug war — Pulse Asia

MOST Filipinos believe that there are extrajudicial killings (EJKs) under the Duterte administration’s war on drugs, according to the latest Pulse Asia survey released on Monday.

The poll from September 24 to 30 showed that 73 percent of the 1,200 respondents answered in the affirmative when asked about whether EJKs existed in Duterte’s drug war.

On the other hand, 20 percent of the respondents did not believe there were EJKs while 7 percent refused to answer the question.

The Pulse Asia survey asked respondents, “Do you believe or not believe that extrajudicial killings or EJK are happening in the implementation of the campaign against illegal drugs?”

The face-to-face interviews were conducted on respondents 18 years old and above, Pulse Asia said. The margin of error for national results is at ±3 percent, while it is at ±6 percent for the subnational results.