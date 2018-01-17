More Filipinos considered themselves poor in 2017 – SWS

MORE Filipinos considered themselves poor in 2017, a slight increase from 2016, according to the Social Weather Stations (SWS).

In face-to-face interviews with about 1,200 respondents aged 18 years old and above, 46 percent said they were poor from 44 percent in 2016.

The survey had a margin of error of ±2.5 percent on the national level and ±6 percent each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The figure, however, was the lowest in 2017 for SWS. It was at its highest in March at 50 percent before going down to 44 percent in June. It was 47 percent in September before settling to 44 percent in December.

In actual numbers, the 44 percent in December 2017 means about 10 million Filipinos rated themselves poor, according to SWS.

Palace Spokesman Harry Roque vowed intensified government measures in eradicating poverty.

“As the campaign to alleviate poverty continues, we will strengthen our social protection mechanism which includes conditional cash transfer, social pension for indigent senior citizens, supplementary feeding programs while expanding opportunities in agriculture, forestry and fisheries to make food available on every table,” Roque said in a statement.

“We assure everyone that no one will be left behind in the Duterte administration,” Roque said. LLANESCA T. PANTI