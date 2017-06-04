Filipinos get best of both worlds in NBA Finals coverage

Filipino basketball fans are in for a treat as ABS-CBN brings the entire NBA Finals series between the Golden State Warriors and defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers live on free TV and on SkyCable.

The Warriors cruised to a Game 1 victory on Thursday with a 113-91 win over the Cavs, behind Kevin Durant’s 38 points and 2016 MVP Stephen Curry’s six three-pointers while Lebron James’ double-double of 28 points and 15 rebounds could not make up for his team’s 20 turnovers.

Filipino NBA fans caught the action with Filipino commentary on ABS-CBN channel 2 on free TV and on ABS-CBN HD on SkyCable channel 167, courtesy of ABS-CBN Sports’ Boom Gonzalez and TJ Manotoc, who are covering the Finals straight from the US.

Meanwhile, NBA fans who prefer to watch the game with the original english commentary tuned to the game on Sports and Action channel 23 on free TV and on Sports and Action SkyCable channel 17 and Sports and Action HD SKYcable channel 166.

Viewers will continue to experience the best of both worlds of the NBA Finals for Game 2 scheduled today at 8 a.m.

Filipinos outside Metro Manila can also enjoy the games live and in the language of their choice. For Sky subscribers in Cebu, Davao, Bacolod, Iloilo, Baguio, General Santos, and Dumaguete, NBA Finals will be Live in Filipino on ABS-CBN Channel 2 and ABS-CBN HD channel 700, and in English on Sports and Action Channel 8 and Sports and Action HD channel 701. Sky Direct subscribers can catch the games on ABS-CBN HD channel 2, Sports and Action Channel 8, and Sports and Action HD Channel 24.

Find out if James, NBA’s all-time playoff scoring leader, and Kyrie Irving, the cover of the new NBA2K game, can lead their team to a comeback on Games 3 and 4 on June 8 and June 10 at 9 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., respectively.

If necessary, Game 5 will be on June 13 at 9 am, Game 6 on June 16 at 9 am, and Game 7 on June 19 at 8 am. Replays are available on Sports and Action, ABS-CBN’s free TV sports channel, on the same day at 8 pm.