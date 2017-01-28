Filipinos missing online opportunities – Google

TWO out of five Filipinos are still missing out on the huge opportunities that come with being online, the top official of Google Philippines said.

“While our internet penetration has improved the last five years, two out of five Filipinos are still missing out on the huge opportunities that come with being online. We want to empower them with digital know-how so that they can make the most of the internet,” said Ken Lingan, Google Philippines country manager, on Thursday during the launch of its new office in Bonifacio Global City.

Google Philippines has given a grant to “Digibayanihan,” a nationwide digital literacy program that promotes “digital inclusion” among Filipinos.

The support from Google is expected to extend Digibayanihan’s program to one million Filipinos in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Google Philippines has also started the Launchpad Accelerator, a program that provides equity-free support to help start-ups scale up into bigger operations.

Citing a recent Google-commissioned report, Google said the value of the Philippine online market would reach $19 billion by 2025, making e-commerce a major economic driver in the next 10 years.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said: “With the population getting more connected and engaged every day, it is necessary for individuals, businesses, and communities to have the right skills to thrive in today’s modern economy. That’s why we welcome Google’s commitment to promote digital inclusion and empower every Filipino online, and in effect, drive the country’s economy forward.”