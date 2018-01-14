More Filipinos oppose ‘revgov’

More Filipinos reject President Rodrigo Duterte’s threat to establish a “revolutionary government,” according to the latest survey by the Social Weather Stations (SWS).

The poll, conducted from December 8 to 16, showed that 39 percent of 1,200 Filipino adults surveyed said they disagreed with the establishment of a revolutionary government.

Thirty-one percent agree while the remaining 30 percent were undecided.

Duterte has repeatedly warned that he would declare a revolutionary government if his enemies destabilize his administration.

The SWS said opposition to a revolutionary government was “stronger” among those who were dissatisfied with, or have little trust in Duterte.

Only 16 percent of them agreed with the idea, while 60 percent disagreed.

Sought for comment, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said: “We respect the people’s verdict as being consistent with PRRD’s (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) position that he will resort to it only when the State is threatened.”

Revgov popular in South

Duterte’s idea of a revolutionary government got support from his base in Mindanao, which registered a net agreement score of +16.

Other areas were negative. Metro Manila registered –7; Balance Luzon, –16 and the Visayas, –17.

The older population, aged 45 and above, and those with higher education were strongly opposed to a revolutionary government.

Sixty-three percent of respondents believed Duterte wanted to change the government into a revolutionary one, while almost half or 48 percent of the respondents said a revolutionary government was possible under the 1987 Constitution.

SWS pointed out that there were no provisions for a revolutionary government under the Constitution.

A revolutionary government was established in the Philippines in 1986 by President Corazon Aquino to reinstate democracy and draft a new constitution, after the ouster of strongman Ferdinand Marcos.

Affirmation of approval

Ramon Casiple, executive director of the Institute for Political and Electoral Reform, said Filipinos’ attitude toward a so-called revolutionary government affirmed public satisfaction with Duterte’s performance.

“A real revolutionary government comes with support of the people. Why would they support it when they are satisfied with the Duterte performance so far?” Casiple told The Manila Times.

Antonio “Butch” Valdes, who heads the Save the Nation Movement, described the latest survey results as “inconclusive.”

“I think the SWS survey went like this because the President early on pronounced that he does not agree with a revolutionary government… and qualified it as an extreme measure to save a critically threatened nation state,” Valdes told The Times.

“If he had instead hinted that the option of a revolutionary government is still on the table…. the survey would probably 70 percent in favor… 10 percent against,” he claimed.

The SWS survey was conducted using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults nationwide, with 300 each from Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

It had sampling error margins of ±3 percent for national percentages, and ±6 percent each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.