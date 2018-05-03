Filipinos’ opposition to Charter change may diminish chances of Senate OK–Lacson

RE-ELECTIONIST senators may have “second thoughts” about supporting Charter change and the shift to federalism, thus diminishing its chances of passage in the Senate after a recent Pulse Asia survey showed that majority of Filipinos were opposed to them, Sen. Panfilo Lacson said on Thursday.

Those seeking re-election in the 2019 mid-term polls are Senators Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino, Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, Nancy Binay, Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel, Grace Poe, and Cynthia Villar.

Asked to comment on the Pulse Asia survey, Lacson said, “The chances of having it passed in the Senate is diminished because almost half of the senators will run for elections.”

“Titingnan nila ang pulso ng tao sa issues na hinaharap ng bansa ngayon at isa ang kung majority ng kababayan natin ‘di pabor sa federalism baka magdalawang-isip sila (They will feel the pulse of the people on issues confronting the nation and if majority of our fellowmen do not approve federalism they might have second thoughts),” Lacson said in a media forum.

The senator said that he “firmly believes” that there was a need to amend the 1987 Charter but on the restrictive economic provisions only like the 60-40 ownership of real estate and public utility between Filipino and foreign businessmen. “Okay ako i-amend ‘yan (I’m okay amending that).”

Lacson also raised the need to revise some political provisions like the inclusion of an enabling law on anti-political dynasty. “Term limits must also be revisited for local officials.” BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO