Filipinos overseas urged to be more vigilant amid botched terror attack in New York

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) called on Filipinos abroad to exercise a higher level of vigilance in the wake of the attempted terror attack in the United States (US).

The Philippine Consulate General in New York said the incident involved the premature detonation of a pipe bomb carried by a lone attacker in an underground passage in the terminal, which is the main transport hub for buses going in and out of New York.

Consul General Maria Teresa Dizon de Vega said the consulate immediately issued an advisory requesting members of the 56,100 Filipinos to avoid the area and to observe usual precautions while the investigation was ongoing.

The latest attack came more than five weeks after eight persons were killed and 11 others injured also in Manhattan after they were ran over by a truck driven by a follower of the Islamic State.

“We encourage our kababayans abroad to heighten their vigilance,” said Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said.