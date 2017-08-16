Filipinos overseas urged to be vigilant amid terror attacks

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has called on the more than 10 million Filipinos overseas to heighten their vigilance in the wake of terrorist attacks abroad.

The DFA issued the statement after a foiled terrorist attack in Russia and a deadly shooting incident in Burkina Faso.

“We want our kababayans wherever they are abroad to always remain vigilant and to always be prepared because these senseless acts of violence can happen anywhere and when we least expect them,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter S. Cayetano said.

Quoting a report from Ambassador Carlos Sorreta of the Philippine Embassy in Moscow, Cayetano said Russian intelligence was able to prevent Islamic militants from carrying out a series of terrorist attacks in the country. The terrorist plot reportedly included two suicide attacks.

In Ouagadougou, 18 people were killed when Islamic militants opened fire at a restaurant frequented by foreigners. The DFA said it had monitored other small-scale attacks that took place in other parts of the world, mostly in Africa and the Middle East, during the past few days.

Citing data from the Global Terrorism Database, the DFA said around 1,102 terror incidents took place worldwide from January to August 2017 while there were 1,204 terror attacks during the same period in 2016. A total of 1,820 terrorist incidents took place from January to December 2016.

Secretary Cayetano, at the same time, conveyed his sympathies to the families of the victims of the 18 who were killed when alleged terrorists attacked a restaurant in Burkina Faso on Sunday (local time).

“We mourn with the families of those who lost their lives in this terrible incident in Burkina Faso,” Secretary Cayetano said. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA