Filipinos ready to help Marawi victims – SWS

More Filipinos are ready to help those affected by the months-long armed conflict in Marawi City, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

The poll, conducted from September 23 to 27, showed that 60 percent of respondents said they are either “very ready” or “somewhat ready” to help victims of the crisis.

The same survey showed that 70 percent of residents in Mindanao are willing to assist victims of the siege. The readiness to help was 68 percent in Metro Manila, 57 percent in Visayas and 54 percent in the rest of Luzon.

Readiness to help was higher among the upper classes, as class 66 percent of class ABC said they were prepared to help, followed by 61 percent among the class D, and 53 percent among the class E.

Meanwhile, 61 percent of women said they were ready to help, while only 59 percent of men answered the same.

Asked what kind of help they were willing to provide, the respondents said prayers (54 percent), followed by donating relief goods (51 percent) and donating clothes (49 percent).

The survey was done using face-to-face interviews of 1,500 adults nationwide — 600 in balance Luzon, and 300 each in Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao.