More Filipinos ready to help Marawi victims — SWS

MORE Filipinos are “ready” to help those affected by the five-month armed conflict in Marawi City, according to the Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released on Tuesday.

The poll from September 23 to 27 showed that 60 percent of respondents said they were ready — either “very ready” or “somewhat ready” — to help those affected by the Marawi crisis.

Meanwhile, 20 percent of those surveyed were undecided on the matter.

ESCAPE A family carrying their belongings flee from Marawi City on May 27, 2017, as fighting between Islamist militants and government forces continued.  AFP PHOTO

Respondents were asked: “How ready are you to help the victims of the Marawi City crisis?”

To this, 27 percent of respondents answered “very ready,” 33 percent said “somewhat ready,” 20 percent said they were undecided, 11 percent said “somewhat unready,” and 9 percent said “very unready.”

The armed struggle in Marawi City has claimed the lives of over 1,000 people, and displaced nearly 400,000 people.

