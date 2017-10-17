Filipinos’ satisfaction on drug war ‘still high’

A Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey on Tuesday showed that 77 percent of Filipinos are satisfied with the Duterte administration’s war on drugs but it placed net satisfaction rating at +63.

In the National Capital Region (NCR or Metro Manila), the net satisfaction rating was +61, from +77 in June.

The SWS survey also showed that the net satisfaction rating dropped in Balance Luzon, stayed the same in the Visayas and went up in Mindanao.

The SWS description of the net satisfaction rating is as follows: +70 and above, “excellent”; +50 to +69, “very good”; +30 to +49, “good”; +10 to +29, “moderate”, +9 to –9, “neutral”; –10 to –29, “poor”; –30 to –49, “bad”; –50 to –69, “very bad”; and –70 and below, “execrable.”

The SWS’ third quarter poll was conducted from September 23 to 27, or before President Rodrigo Duterte on October 10 ordered the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) to exclusively conduct anti-drug opertaions.

The SWS survey used face-to-face interviews of 1,500 adults aged 18 years and above nationwide, with 600 of them in Balance Luzon and 300 each in Metro Manila, the Visayas and Mindanao.

Sampling error is at three percent for national percentages, four percent for Balance Luzon and six percent each for Metro Manila, the Visayas and Mindanao.

Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo, however, is not swayed by the popularity of the war on drugs.

“I have been saying before, we are very supportive in addressing the problem of illegal drugs, but we don’t agree on how this policy is being implemented. We are not in favor of killing in the name of war on drugs,” Robredo said in a chance interview during the anniversary of Angat Buhay, her office’s anti-poverty initiative that links communities to the private sector.

“There are a lot of groups who are against it, but all of them have the sentiment, that we should stop the culture of impunity and lack of value for life,” she added.

When Duterte ordered that only the PDEA can conduct anti-drug operations, a group of human rights lawyers from the Free Legal Assistance Group filed a petition before the Supreme Court seeking to declare the anti-drug campaign unconstitutional.

The drug war supposedly has left around 7,000 to 13,000 people dead who were shot on sight based on records of local and international human rights groups.

The police, however, say only 3,800 suspected drug dependents were killed for resisting arrest in their anti-drug operations,she added.