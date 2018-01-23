Filipinos seeking jobs in Japan warned against ‘tourist-to-refugee’ recruitment scheme

THE Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) has warned Filipino workers aspiring for jobs in Japan against a new modus operandi by a syndicate using “tourist-to-refugee” recruitment scheme.

Labor Undersecretary Bernard Olalai, concurrent officer-in-charge of the POEA, disclosed on Tuesday that some Filipino workers have been victimized by the illegal recruitment syndicate operating in Saitama Prefecture, which is part of greater Tokyo area.

“It is now under investigation and we are currently waiting for the formal complaints of the victimized workers,” Olalia told The Manila Times.

He warned Filipino workers to avoid job offers in Japan using the tourist-to-refugee scheme, saying that it is unlawful because it is a case of illegal recruitment or trafficking in persons.

Based on information received by the POEA from the Office of the Undersecretary of Migrant Workers Affairs of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), a certain “Mara,” through social media, entices job applicants to enter Japan using tourist visa and instruct them to apply for refugee visa at the Immigration Bureau of Japan for employment purposes.

The report also said a broker based in Manila prepared fake documents such as a certificate of employment and bank statement for the applicant’s visa application. The syndicate allegedly charges from P55,000 to P95,000 per applicant for the supposed services.

To avoid being victimized by illegal recruiters, Olalia advised aspiring overseas job applicants to always consult with the POEA before letting go with their hard-earned placement money.

He said that applicants may look for licensed recruitment agencies and approved job orders at the POEA website’s verification system or the POEA app using smart phones.

According to Olalia, many illegal recruiters have turned to the Internet as medium of their unlawful activities to avoid being caught.

The POEA has also uncovered the so-called “third country” recruitment scheme, which victimized Filipino household service workers (HSWs) in Hongkong, Singapore and Cyprus, among other countries, luring them to transfer to another country like Dubai, Mongolia, Turkey and Russia but later found out the conditions of employment to be the least ideal or worse, the offered jobs are non-existent.

The recruiters are mostly nationals of the third country who have Filipino partners in their illegal activities. Victims were charged $5,000 for their services.

Recruitment through a third country is also considered illegal recruitment because neither the recruiter nor the employer has proper authorization from the Philippine government. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL