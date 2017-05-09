Filipinos sweep 2017 Asean film fest awards

AiAi delas Alas dedicates Best Actress plum to fellow mothers

Filipinos have once again proven that when it comes to artistry, they are the best in the region.

Several of them were declared winners during the 3rd Asean International Film Festival and Awards (Aiffa) gala night on May 6 at the Kuching Amphiteatre in Sarawak, Malaysia.

Named Best Actress was Ai Ai delas Alas for her role as an aging prostitute in the movie “Area,” while Louie Ignacio was named Best Director for the same movie.

Meanwhile, Ricky Davao was named Best Supporting Actor for the film “Dayang Asu,” and Ana Capri Best Supporting Actress for her role as a wayward Badjao mother in “Laut.”

Another award bagged by a Filipino was for Best Movie Editing by Lawrence Fajardo in “Imbisibol.”

Moreover, movie director Lav Diaz was given the Special Honour Award for his film “Ang Babaeng Humayo” for winning the 2016 Golden Lion, the highest prize given to a film at the Venice (Italy) Film Festival.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese actor Pham Hong Huoc was named Best Actor for the movie “The Way Station.”

Delas Alas was not able to attend the awarding ceremonies but posted her “acceptance speech” on Instagram, thanking the Lord, jurors, the cast and crew of the movie, her director and producer. She dedicated the recognition to her children and her fiancé Gerald Sibayan.

With Mother’s Day approaching, the Comedy Queen who gave a stellar dramatic performance in Area, added, “And I want to dedicate this award to all the mothers sa buong mundo. Ito ay kwento natin mga ina. Mabuhay ang Pelikulang Pilipino. To God be the glory forever @sanchovito @sophdelasalas @gerald_sibayan.”

As reported in The Manila Times Entertainment on May 4, two of the country’s multi-awarded actresses graced this year’s Aiffa—Nora Aunor (as special presenter to the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, as she was bestowed the same highest form of honor given in 2015, alongside international martial arts movie star Jackie Chan who received the Asian Inspiration Award) and Jaclyn Jose, as one of the special speakers in a separate activity on May 5 before industry players in the region.

Other Filipino celebrities who graced the red carpet and gala night were Cherie Gil and Banjamin Alves.