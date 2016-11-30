Filipinos urged to fight violence vs women

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Wednesday said fighting violence against women (VAW) should be a struggle of all Filipinos.

“Violence isn’t only experienced by women. It is not just a few individual’s personal struggle, it is the struggle that the entire Filipino society must take on. Let us remember that ending violence against women starts with each of us, and we’ll only achieve victory if we work together to end not just violence against women, but also all forms of abuse against our nation,” Director Marita Pimentel, field program manager at the office of the DSWD Secretary Judy Taguiwalo, said.

Pimentel, also a member of the National Gender and Development Resource Program of the Philippine Commission on Women, added, “It is our responsibility to be quick in providing help to abused women. They will continue to experience violence if we do not extend help as soon as possible, and if we are insensitive to the situation they are in.”

VAW remains one of the big problems of the country despite having a law that punishes who anyone who does it.

Pimentel said VAW is prevalent in different areas of society such as in schools, workplaces and cyberspace.

DSWD Undersecretary Vilma Cabrera agreed with Pimentel, saying, “We must be vigilant in reporting to the authorities the cases of abuse and violence against women.”

In a statement, Caloocan City (Metro Manila) Mayor Oscar Malapitan urged city residents to actively join the DSWD in putting an end to VAW by being completely aware in displaying respect, care and love for women at all times.

Malapitan said fighting VAW should not be limited to an 18-day observance [beginning November 25]but at all times.