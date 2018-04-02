Film Dev’t Council mounts CineMarya festival

A new film festival has just been launched by the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), still in celebration of Women’s Month. Held at the Cinematheque Center Manila on March 23, FDCP Chairperson Liza Dino introduced CineMarya, a festival of short films centering on women and their contributions in shaping families and societies.

“The festival aims to tell stories of Filipino women, more than their beauty, but their strength and passion, rising above prejudice and struggles in society,” said Dino.

Mounted in cooperation with Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Philippine Commission on Women (PCW), the launch also saw DILG Assistant Secretary Marjorie Jalosjos and Chief of Corporate Affairs and Information Resource Management Division of the Philippine Commission on Women Honey Castro in attendance.

For its first year, CineMarya will grant a seed money of P100,000 to interested participants aged 18 to 30 years old to produce a 10 to 20-minute short films tackling women empowerment, different roles of women in the society, and awareness about diverse social issues on women and equality and others. The festival is open to filmmakers who have not yet made a feature film/documentary.

As part of the festival as well, FDCP will conduct an educational component for the 10 finalists of CineMarya by providing two slots (preferably the director and another representative) to the FDCP Filmmaking Workshop Series – Planting Seeds and Film Industry Conference during Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino 2018.

The finalists will also have the privilege to undergo the CineMarya film cam—a two-day intensive filmmaking workshop in a secluded area in Rizal featuring multiple filmmakers, PCW representatives, and others. Each production team’s director shall serve as a fellow for this intensive program that would help develop their skills in story development, editing, and other elements of filmmaking to better advocate women empowerment.

Applicants may submit their entries to FDCP from now until June 30.