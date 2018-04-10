Film Dev’t Council sets 2nd Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino

After its successful debut in 2017, the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) is eager to mount the second year of Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino (PPP) from August 15 to 21.

In partnership with all theater operators in the country, PPP will select eight films to hold their Philippine premiere during the event.

“PPP was so well-received by our audience last year and we believe that this industry event is worth doing again this year. We are very proud that Filipinos came together to support our own and enjoy our amazing slate of quality genre films,” said FDCP Chairperson and CEO Liza Diño during a meeting with producers on April 4 in Quezon City.

“Everybody is looking forward to PPP 2018 and we are working hard to make it even more successful,” she added. PPP will also be an opportunity for producers to enhance their experience and learn more about the ins and outs of the industry, from marketing, to booking, and distributing their films.”

PPP 2018 is open to all Filipino producers with finished films who may submit more than one entry with the following criteria: The film should have themes reflective of the Filipino sensibilities culture with wide audience appeal; the film should have been produced from 2017to 2018; the film must have its Philippine premiere during the PPP and must not have been previously shown in any format in the country (films which premiered internationally are eligible); the film should be a minimum of 75 minutes and a maximum of 180 minutes in length; the film must be submitted with English subtitles; the producer must have a distributor; and the producer must have a marketing plan ready in the event of selection.

Applications open on April 20 with the deadline set on June 15, 2018. For more information, visit www.fdcp.ph, the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipinio Facebook page and other PPP social media accounts.