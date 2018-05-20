Film series commemorates Marawi siege

Marawi is a beautiful city in Mindanao populated by the Maranao people who are mostly followers of Islam. They live in peace and harmony with majestic rolling hills, forested mountains and Lake Lanao as their stunning views while enjoying cool weather all throughout the year. Things quickly changed though when the Battle of Marawi, also known as the Marawi siege, occurred and triggered a crisis.

It was a five-month-long armed conflict that started on May 23, 2017, between Philippine government military and police forces and militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), including the Maute and Abu Sayyaf Salafi jihadist groups. The battle also became the longest urban battle in the modern history of the Philippines.

The war left the city in ruins with 95 percent of the structures of the main battle area to be heavily damaged or completely collapsed. 3,152 buildings were completely destroyed and 2,145 buildings were partially to heavily damaged due to bombardments from both sides.

Like all conflicts, the Battle for Marawi took a terrible toll on infrastructure and private property and on an even greater scale – social cost. Most of the refugees now live in overflowing and badly congested areas like school buildings that act as temporary evacuation centers while the country’s one and only Islamic City remains uninhabitable in an undetermined time frame.

As the first anniversary of the crisis nears, the nation continues to look back to the siege that laid waste to Marawi last year. ANC, the ABS-CBN News Channel, collaborates with filmmakers who have lived through the horrors of war to tell stories of heroism, struggle, and healing of the Maranaos.

Through the lenses of four of its own young filmmakers on ANC’s “New Moon” series, the story unfolds starting today within the timeslots of “Early Edition,” “Top Story” and “The World Tonight.”

“Collaborative journalism, put simply, is the practice about seeking to produce content that is greater than what any individual journalist, newsroom or organization could produce on its own. And indeed, when ANC began brainstorming how we could commemorate a tragedy that raised an entire city to the ground and changed lives forever, we figured that while journalists can go into Marawi, there will still be untold stories, perhaps angles that we may miss simply because we are spectators from Manila,” ABS-CBN Integrated News head Ging Reyes said during a press conference.

“So we decided to find not just stories, but storytellers who have lived through this war so that they can take us through their journey, and so that they can make us see through their lenses their own takeaways from this tragedy,” she added.

The filmmakers are students Sittie Alyssah Diron and Geral Jan Niño Omelio from Mindanao State University–Marawi (MSU-Marawi), ARMM assistant cabinet secretary Omar Ali, and MSU-Marawi professor Ali Yusoph.

Diron, an AB Journalism senior is behind the film “Matou,” which is based on the story of Mastora “Matou” Dadayan, a farmer and fisherman living in a small barangay in Marawi City. During the siege, Matou’s wife and unborn child passed away leaving him alone to take care of their older son.

Omelio, also a senior in MSU-Marawi taking up Developmental Communication, produced “Kanlungan” with fellow students. The film tells the story of teenager Zohmaya and her younger siblings, how they recall a simpler, happier life back when they had not lost their home and lived with different families in the aftermath of the Marawi siege.

Ali’s film “Suicide Squad,” meanwhile, tells the story of a group of rescuers trained for natural disaster calamities. Never in their wildest imagination did they think that one day they’ll be saving people of all walks of life — from terrorists who took siege of their beloved city to their own loved ones.

Completing the list is Yusoph’s “Islam,” which he produced with his wife Sur. Their film tells the story of someone trying to make sense of these virtues amid living through the dire consequences of war waged by fellow Muslims in the name of Allah.

With the guidance and technical support of ABS-CBN journalists, these young men and women bring forth authentic and unfiltered stories from the ground that can enlighten and inspire the entire nation.

“We look not just stories but storytellers so our team went to Iligan. We weren’t able to go to Marawi but we have made contact with their teachers in MSU and that’s where we met this wonderful group of students,” recalled ANC News Production head Nadia Trinidad.

“We brainstormed on the topics with them. And in fact, we went there with set themes already in mind but along the discussion, there were some changes. These film are more or less eight-minute long each. And aside from the guidance and technical support of our own journalists, we have provided P30,000 funding for each short film,” Trinidad continued.

The four films will be put together into one full episode anchored by broadcast legend Tina Monzon Palma and aired on ANC.

“This is our first attempt in collaborating with our audience members and people who have direct experience on the ground, people who are also able to tell their own stories from their own perspective. We are very serious in ANC in producing documentaries. It’s just really hard because you need time, you need a lot of leg work but we’re getting there,” Reyes stated.

“And this is why as a start, we said ANC should be at the forefront of this project and then later on, we are going to collaborate with other filmmakers and other organizations to come up with well-made documentaries in collaboration with independent producers,” she ended.