Filoil Flying V Pre-Season Cup takes off today

The 12th season of the Filoil Flying V Premier Cup opens with an explosive twinbill today at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

De La Salle and University of the Philippines collide at 430 p.m. while defending UAAP seniors champions Ateneo de Manila battles the Gilas Cadets at 6:30 p.m.

The Green Archers will be mentored by Louie Gonzales who served as an assistant to Aldin Ayo with DLSU and Letran over the past three seasons respectively. Gonzales will lean on holdovers from La Salle’s UAAP champions of Season 79 namely Aljun Melecio, Kib Montalbo, Andrei Caracut, Leonard Santillan, and Justine Baltazar while UP will finally unleash Nigerian center Bright Akhuetie and former Adamson star JD Tungcab.

“I have been excited about this move, and we all know that the Filoil tournament is the top pre-season tournament,” said Akhuetie. “All eyes, the fans and the media included, will be on this tournament. I think it begins here, our pursuit of a championship.”

The veteran Fighting Maroons of head coach Bo Perasol will feature Paul Desiderio, Jun Manzo, Jarrell Lim, Diego Dario, and Gelo Vito for one last run while their young bumper crop of talent that includes Javi and Juan Gomez De Liaño, former Mapua star Will Gozum, Fil-Am David Murrell, and Fil-Canadian Evyn Santiago.

In the nightcap, Ateneo will be fielding a deep and loaded team against the all-star Gilas Cadets pool. Among the players expected to play for head coach Jong Uichico are the returning Kobe Paras, former La Salle stars Abu Tratter and brother Prince and Ricci Rivero, former Ateneo Blue Eagle Vince Tolentino, and former National University gunner JJ Alejandro. Other players from school-based teams such as FEU’s Arvin Tolentino and Ken Tuffin, UP’s Paul Desiderio and Will Gozum, and San Beda’s Robert Bolick will suit up for the nationals when their respective school teams aren’t competing.

“Coach Chot Reyes agreed that this would be a good means of preparation for the national team. The difference from the previous participation of the youth national teams is that this time, they are not coming in a guest team,” said Filoil Flying V Pre-Season Cup tournament director and former pro and national player Bennett Palad. “Their wins and losses will be a part of the standings. And yes, if they can, they can win the Filoil Flying V Pre-Season Cup.”

Ateneo, La Salle, UP, and Gilas are all in the Group A bracket along with Mapua, Emilio Aguinaldo College, San Beda, University of Perpetual Help, National University, and the University of the East

The Opening Day matches will be shown on ESPN5 and Aksyon TV.