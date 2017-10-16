Final curtain call for Chinggoy Alonzo

The world of theater and showbiz lost another star as thespian actor Chinggoy Alonzo passed away on Sunday night. The Manila Times learned of the sad news from the actor’s close friends and colleagues at The Manila Metropolitan Theater Chorus’ chat group on Faceook

Meanwhile, in a phone call to the Christ the King’s parish office, a representative confirmed that Alonzo’s family has been in touch with them regarding arrangements for the wake in E. Rodriguez, Quezon City, which they expect to begin on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The actor enjoyed a stellar career on stage, television and the movies. During the ‘60s, he became a prominent face in the local theater scene not only as an actor but as stage director, playwright and producer as well. Later, he founded his own repertory group, The Company of Players.

Alonzo eventually crossed over to the big and small screens, debuting in the film “Buhay Artista Ngayon” in 1979, and TV series “Anna Karenina” in 1996.

Thereafter, he starred in a string of movies, most remarkable of which include “Where ‘D’ Girls ‘R’,” “Ikaw Naman ang Iiyak,” and “Moments of Love.” He last appeared in the movie “Etiquette for Mistresses” in 2015.

Television further tapped his talent for more dramas. Besides Anna Karenina, perhaps viewers will best remember him as Don Ramon Altamonte in the GMA series, “Sana Ay Ikaw Na Nga.” He was last seen portraying the role of Senator Pablo Alcantara in the ABS-CBN afternoon drama, “Wildflower.”

Because of his aristocratic features, the character actor often bagged roles as a rich patriarch or as an affluent politician.

In a message to the chat group, The Met’s Ruth Pambid-Avila paid tribute to the respected artist and said, “Sad day for the theater, TV, movie industry where Chinggoy Gil Alonso always stood out as a true, real, talented, versatile and committed thespian. We will miss you….” Avila worked as production manager at The Met when Alonzo was directing and starring in musicals for the company.

As of press time a statement has yet to be released by the family regarding Alonzo’s cause of death.