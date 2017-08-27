Final fortnight of ‘The Better Half’ begins today

The lives of Camille (Shaina Magdayao), Marco (Carlo Aquino), Rafael (JC de Vera), and Bianca (Denise Laurel) are at stake as they play the unpredictable game of love to live freely and happily with their better halves, taking viewers on a suspenseful ride in the final two weeks of the ABS-CBN afternoon series “The Better Half.”

At a thanksgiving luncheon on Thursday, the beautiful cast of the top-rating afternoon soap said that riveting story line will kick the suspense up a notch as it brings more explosive revelations and thrilling scenes among the four main characters. They said they are just as excited as their audiences for the much-awaited finale.

“I was surprised when I read the script. I could feel my heart beating. I am sure viewers will be pleased with how the show will end,” said Magdayao.

“If you thought Bianca was already bad, well, you have not seen her worst yet. She will make everyone crazy,” teased Laurel, who has particularly earned praises for her contravida character.

“You will see how far Marco’s love will go for Camille and his sacrifices for her. You will love him even more,” shared Aquino.

“You have yet to see which team will win. We promise you, we will not let you all down with our explosive ending,” said de Vera.

Since The Better Half started airing in February, the soap has made weekday afternoons far from boring for TV fans. The show has also consistently won its timeslot, hitting an all-time high national TV rating of 18-percent, according to the network’s preferred data provider Kantar Media. It has also become a daily trending topic on social media garnering thousands of tweets from fans daily.

Dubbed the “All or nothing finale,” The Better Half will air its last two weeks Monday to Friday after “Pusong Ligaw” on ABS-CBN.