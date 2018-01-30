The final retro edition

There are only 30 units of the Kawasaki W800 Final Edition in the country. After the latest batch, Kawasaki will cease producing this lovely retro bike! The first Kawasaki W1 came out in 1966 with a 650cc engine and the new W800 was released in 2011.

My teen years were during the 1970s and I grew up with bikes looking like the W800. I remember those old bikes having big fuel tanks, single round headlights, telescopic front forks, dual rear shocks, and big side view mirrors, flashers and tail lights. I think almost all those parts were big back then.

The W800 has all of these plus blacked out chassis/tank, and chromed metal fenders. It is definitely a bike from those years gone by!

It has aluminum rims with spokes all around. There is a good-sized disc brake in front but a true, retro brake drum is employed at the back. The exhaust system is composed of two long, round mufflers and are located at the bottom. These are finished in black to compliment the look, and made the bike look less bulky.

I have to admit that I love the new sport and adventure bikes, but after looking at this W800 for a long time, it really grew on me. I never thought that I would like its look but now I am a convert!

Twin-cylinder beauty

The upright, aircooled, twin-cylinder 800cc engine is almost covered by the massive tank and chassis, including the huge seat. If you view it on the right side, you will find another oddity that Kawasaki employed – pushrods to actuate the valves.

I was told By Wheeltek Big Bike Division Manager Bobby Orbe that no two W800 sound the same because of the pushrod system, which can also be found in Harley Davidson and Indian bikes. It was Orbe who gave me the chance to test the latest W800.

When I tried to check what carburetor was used since the engine has a cover, I discovered that there was none so the W800 turned out to be fuel injected! Purists would not accept this but there are those who would appreciate fuel injection over carburetor.

Riding dynamics

The first time I rode the bike, I felt at home right away with its easy, upright riding stance. The bars are adjusted high and rearwards enough to ride in a relaxed manner even in traffic jams. When you are on the highway, you can easily tuck in to lessen air drag.

The front brakes were good but the rear drum brakes were not that powerful. When it came to handling, the W800 was not as stable as the new bikes. Well, I should not have expected it to carve a curve like the new bikes, but it would have been great if the W800 handled better.

The W800 can easily change direction and the steering is light in city riding. I also found that the best feature of this retro bike is the comfortable seat. I can sit on it for a long time!

The engine was very tractable and it had no problem while idling in traffic. On the highway, I could easily top more than 100 kph and the engine didn’t strain above the speed limit. The transmission was superb, and it was easy to find neutral and go up/down the gears. The clutch is light but was adjusted a little high for my taste.

My wish list

There is a café racer look for the W800 I saw online and that small front fairing around the lights and humpbacked seat makes the bike look meaner! The engine produces a mere 47 hp and 60 Nm of torque. This is not going to thrill the expert riders but that is not the point of getting an old school bike.

The Kawasaki W800 will give you a chance of reliving the past and experiencing what it was like to ride in those days. Add the fact production of the retro bike will soon be stopped, so you have a chance to own a piece of history.

The best thing is that it costs only P440,000! And there’s only 30 units in the Philippines.