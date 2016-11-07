Final round of 2016 Toyota Vios Cup this weekend

With all the marketing hype surrounding this one-make racing series, we bet you’ve already heard of the Toyota Vios Cup. It’s a wheel-to-wheel race competition featuring the best-selling subcompact sedan, driven by privateers, customers and celebrities.

This weekend—November 11 (qualifying) and 12 (race)—the series will have its fourth and final leg of the 2016 season at Clark International Speedway in Pampanga. Up for grabs are championship titles in three classes: Super Sporting, Sporting and Promotional. Well, technically speaking, only the latter two classes remain with a champion still to be determined.

In the top Super Sporting category, 2015 champion Andres Calma owns a virtually insurmountable lead of 125 points, followed by Allan Uy with 63 points and Dominic Ochoa with 55 points.

In the Sporting category, three drivers still have a chance to race to the title: Miko Maristela (93), Sean Velasco (90) and Miguel Diaz 72.5). The same can be said about the Promotional category’s Marc Martinez (98.5), Aira Medrano (92) and Bobby Pangilinan (69.5).

If you like celebrities, star drivers have their own class, and it’s currently led by Jinno Rufino (130), Fabio Ide (106) and Jericho Rosales (67). Sam YG now competes in the Sporting class. Oh, and yeah, Arci Muñoz and Joyce Pring are likewise driving. Other notable participants are JV Ejercito and Phoemela Baranda, both jostling for track positions in the Sporting class.

While the overall championship in the Super Sporting class may have already been decided, all-out action among its drivers is still guaranteed. With the likes of Basti Escalante, Daniel Miranda, Estefano Rivera and Pauland Dumlao on the grid, spectators can expect quality competition.

Want to witness an actual car race in the metal? Or you simply want to mingle with fellow Toyota car owners? See you at the Vios Cup this weekend. Numerous fun (and car-centric) activities await you. Best of all, admission is free, so you can bring the whole gang.