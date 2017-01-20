Final screening for Mossimo Bikini Summit 2017 set today

Calling all aspiring male and female models between ages 18- and 25- years old, today’s the last chance to be part of Mossimo Bikini Summit (MBS).

The final screening is set at The Penthouse 8747 located at Paseo de Roxas, Salcedo Village in Makati City. Registration starts at 10 a.m.

For its ninth year, MBS presents itself with Model Supremacy—the battle that will dictate the new face that will reign supreme in showbiz, fashion and pageantry circuit. This year’s competition goes back to Boracay Island where it was first staged in 2002.

An interested applicant must have at least finished high school, single and with an exceptional character and must also possess a proportional physique and excellent communication skills. Height requirement for male is 5’10” and for female is 5’6”. Application forms can be downloaded at themodelsupremacy.com or visit Mossimo branches in Glorietta Ayala Center, SM Megamall, SM North Edsa and SM Mall of Asia.

The titleholders shall receive P250,000 each, P150,000 each for first runners-up and P100,000 each for second runners-up.