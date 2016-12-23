Final Simbang Gabi on TV

The whole country can now observe the “Simbang Gabi” tradition as one family as ABS-CBN began its live airing of the early morning Masses last Friday (December 16).

Today marks the last of the nine-day Simbang Gabi, a beloved tradition in the Philippines every holiday season.

On December 16, ABS-CBN began airing the daily dawn masses live from different parts of the country in tune with the network’s “Isang Pamilya Tayo Ngayong Pasko” theme. The Celebration of the Holy Eucharist has been transmitted live from Cebu, Sta. Mesa, Manila, Naga, Quezon City, Pangasinan and Davao, with today’s final Misa de Gallo taking place in Bulacan.

The mass begins at 4:30 a.m.