Finals slot at stake in Global-Meralco duel

Battling for a spot in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup, Global Cebu FC and FC Meralco Manila go all-out in the second leg of their Finals Series tie in the Philippines Football League (PFL) today at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

The People’s Club and the Sparks clash anew at 7 p.m. with the finals berth, which guarantees a seat in next year’s AFC Cup, at stake.

Global Cebu holds a slim 2-1 aggregate lead after winning the first leg last week through the endgame heroics of Wesley Dos Santos and Hiraku Minegishi.

Dos Santos and Minegishi struck the goals deep in the injury time as the gutsy Cebuanos fought their way back from a goal down.

Global head coach Akbar Nawas though wants to avoid a sluggish start this time around.

“We must look into the last game and try to make sure that they (Meralco) don’t get on top of us early and hopefully the result will be a win for us,” said Nawas.

With the AFC Cup slot on the line, Global forward Darryl Roberts vowed that they will give their all to secure a return trip to the continental club competition.

“We know how it is to be in the AFC (Cup) and we really want to be back in that position,” said the Trinidadian striker.

In this year’s edition of the annual club tournament, Global advanced to the Asean zone semifinals but fell to Singapore’s Home United FC, 4-5 on aggregate.

Meralco Manila mentor Aris Caslib, on the other hand, said that they have learned their lesson from the first leg’s late game meltdown.

The top seeded Sparks got an away goal and an early lead courtesy of Tahj Minniecon’s penalty kick conversion in the first half but the Manileños collapsed down the stretch.

“We were not able to manage the last 10 minutes of the match. If you’re able to manage 80 minutes, then I think you have to finish it. I think that’s the lesson for us,” said Caslib.

Heading into the all-important return leg, the veteran tactician hopes that his young guns will deliver.

“We really have to count on our young players. They have to realize that stepping up in big matches makes them winners.”