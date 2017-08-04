FINANCE Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd has called on authorities to find and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law the perpetrators behind the killing of his communications consultant.

Michael “Mike” Marasigan was killed by two gunmen riding in tandem in San Juan City Thursday night.

His brother, Christopher, who was with him inside the vehicle when the gunmen opened fire, also died in the shooting.

“I am both saddened and shocked. My deepest condolences go to the family of Mike and that of his brother, Christopher,” Dominguez said.

“I have known Mike for over 30 years. I and his peers held him in very high regard for his skills and thorough professionalism,” he added.

“Mike, who always had a kind word to everyone he meets, was a highly respected journalist and public relations man. As my communications consultant, he was always prompt, thorough and very good at what he did, which was to assist the DoF [Department of Finance] in relaying its key messages and programs to the public,” Dominguez said.

Marasigan was formerly editor of Businessday and pioneered one of the country’s first digitized newspapers—BusinessWorld Online – becoming its first online chief editor. He was also an independent producer for the Living Asia channel and creator of ourphilippines.tv. MAYVELIN CARABALLO