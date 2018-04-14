Finance chief touts devt strategy

CLARK FREEPORT ZONE: The Philippine government’s development strategy for alternative growth is particularly suited for the central theme of this year’s Asian Development Bank (ADB) meeting this year, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd claimed on Friday.

The ADB’s “Manila 2018” event, which will run from May 3 to 6 and is expected to bring about 4,500 delegates to the Philippines, carries the theme “Linking People and Economies for Inclusive Development.”

“We are uniquely positioned to lead deliberations on this theme,” Dominguez said in a press conference.

“The Duterte administration has embarked on a program of reform to shift our economic expansion from being consumption-led to one that is investments-led,” he added.

Dominguez, who is this year’s ​chairperson of​ the ADB Board of Governors, said the Philippines was championing an inclusive growth agenda by investing in alternative growth areas outside Metro Manila.

He said that for example, three flagship infrastructure projects under the “Build Build Build” program were being undertaken to develop Central and Northern Luzon.

These are P4.37-billion Chico River Pump Irrigation Project, which will provide water to 8,700 hectares of agricultural land, benefit 4,350 farmers and serve 21 barangays in the provinces of Cagayan and Kalinga; the P211.43-billion Philippine National Railways North 2 Project that will connect Malolos in Bulacan, Clark Airport and the Clark Green City; and the P12.55-billion Clark International Airport New Terminal Building, which will increase the airport’s capacity by 8 million per year.

Dominguez said the Clark Freeport Zone would become the showcase of the Duterte administration’s economic strategy.

The freeport, for instance, will be developed as the country’s next big metropolis and transformed into the New Clark City that will house the 40-hectare National Government Administrative Center.

“We expect this area to be the growth driver for Central and Northern Luzon,” he said.

In the same press conference, ADB Secretary Woochong Um said the Philippines was on the right track with regard to development.

“With the government’s ‘Build Build Build’ program, we see great things happening as it ushers in a new era of infrastructure in the country. With this, positive spillover effects will bring about jobs for people and new businesses, paving the way for sustainable and inclusive growth,” he said.