Finance dept pleased with P130B gain from TRAIN

The Department of Finance (DoF) has expressed pleasure over the estimated P130 billion in revenues that the government would gain from the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Act, which is expected to become law later this month.

This came as RFM Corp. President and CEO Jose Maria “Joey” Concepcion 3rd expressed optimism that the Philippines would enjoy a better year next year with the passage of the bill.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said the P130 million “is certainly very close to [the amount seen to be gained under]the bill that was passed in the House [of Representatives],” referring to the figure Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara estimated that the country would get under the Senate’s version of the measure— Senate Bill 1592—compared with the House version’s P134 billion.

“We are very pleased that the legislature has given us the wherewithal to begin a really serious infrastructure program,” Dominguez said.

His statement came after the bicameral conference committee approved TRAIN on Monday, with the Senate version prevailing in the panel’s weeklong deliberations.

The Duterte administration expects TRAIN to be implemented once it is enacted by year-end.

The measure is seen to boost the country’s revenue-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio; fund the government’s “Build, Build, Build” program; and increase spending among ordinary Filipinos.

Build, Build, Build is expected to increase public construction spending in line with the government’s target to raise infrastructure spending to 7.4 percent of GDP by 2022.

The program identified for implementation 75 projects that would have a budget of between P8 million and P9 million. Of these projects, 64 have cost estimates totaling almost P1.83 trillion.

‘A good year’

At the Pandesal Forum held at the Kamuning Bakery in Quezon City on Tuesday, Concepcion said the stock market has already responded to TRAIN’s expected passage, after the business sector and even foreign investors saw that the administration is serious in making that happen.

“I’m an optimist. Next year will be a good year. This goverment has a vision, and the people involved (leaders and officials) can be trusted. The goverment is very mindful of its balance sheet, and is on the right track,” said Concepcion, also the founder of Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship–Go Negosyo.

According to him, the administration, while seeing the continued influx of investments in the country, is also addressing people’s security and continuing its push for a federal form of government.

“As long as these mini federals will not create a little president, they (would-be federal leaders) should be respected and must be [considered]visionaries,” Concepcion said.

He again emphasized the importance of security, saying that tourism will not grow if the country and its people are not secure.

Concepcion said more investments would come if investors see that their returns are guaranteed.

“We should congratulate Senators Angara and Recto. [Dominguez] is also great. Tax reform is a must. We have no other choice,” he said.

WITH JING VILLAMENTE