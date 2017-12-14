Finance dept welcomes final Train version

The final version of proposed Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) Act has been welcomed by the Finance department despite changes introduced by a bicameral congressional committee.

Provisions that were not originally proposed but inserted in the final bill include higher excise taxes on coal, minerals and tobacco and the introduction of a cosmetics levy.

“We did not propose it in package one. However, we respect the right of the legislature to introduce taxes as they see fit, it’s part of the law and we accept that,” Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd told reporters in a recent interview.

Based on Finance department estimates, the approved tax reform measure would yield around P130 billion during its first year of implementation.

“The net revenue effect is certainly very close to the bill that was passed in the House. So we are very pleased that the legislature has given us the wherewithal to begin a really serious infrastructure program,” Dominguez said.

Under the bicam-approved Train bill, the coal excise tax rate will be raised from P10 per metric ton to P50 per metric ton in the first year of implementation, P100 in the second year and P150 in the third and succeeding years.

The coal tax hike was originally planned for the tax reform package five.

Asked if the insertion of the coal tax could be questioned as it did not originate from the House of Representatives, Dominguez replied that it was not a new tax but only an adjustment of a three-decade old tax rate.

Aside from coal, the final bill also doubled the tax rates for all non-metallic minerals and quarry resources, as well as metallic minerals including copper, gold and chromite, from 2 percent to 4 percent; and on indigenous petroleum from 3 percent to 6 percent.

Lawmakers also decided to increase the tobacco excise tax from the present P30 per pack to P32.5 in the first half of next year and to P35 starting July 2018 to December 2019.

Between 2020 and 2021, the tax will further rise to P37.5 and from 2022 to 2023, to P40. rom 2023 onwards, the levy on cigarettes will jump by prcent annually.

Starting next year, meanwhile, a 5 percent tax will be collected from invasive cosmetic procedures, surgeries and body enhancements.