Finance, NEDA chiefs: Economy won’t be affected

The ouster of Maria Lourdes Sereno as chief justice will have no immediate effect on the Philippine economy, the government’s economic managers said over the weekend.

“I don’t think so,” Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd of the Department of Finance (DoF) said when asked if Sereno’s removal by her colleagues in the Supreme Court on Friday will have any impact on the economy.

Meanwhile, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia, also secretary-general of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), said the ouster of the country’s top magistrate is “unlikely” to derail economic growth.

Both economic managers, however, did not elaborate.

On Thursday last week, the government reported that the Philippine economy grew at a faster pace of 6.8 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier and compared with the previous quarter.

A day later, majority of the Supreme Court justices unseated Sereno and declared her disqualified to head the judicial branch of the government.

The 6.8 percent growth puts the Philippines as one of the best performing economies in the region, next only to Vietnam’s 7.4 percent growth, same as China and higher than Indonesia’s 5.1 percent, according to the NEDA.