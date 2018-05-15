Finance still backing tobacco tax increase

The Finance department has reiterated its support for Sen. Manny Pacquiao’s proposal to raise tobacco excise taxes amid concerns that a just-implemented tax reform law that covered so-called “sin” products were behind rising inflation.

“He has a measure in there which conforms to ours. We will support his measure,’ Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd told reporters.

Pacquiao filed Senate Bill 1599 last October, calling for a higher P60 per pack rate in addition to annual 9-percent increase.

Taxes on tobacco and alcoholic products were already increased beginning January under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) law, which raised taxes on a range of products and services in exchange for lower personal income tax rates.

In particular, the Train law mandates that cigarettes packed by hand and by machine be levied P32.50 per pack this year, P35 per pack by 2019, P37.50 by 2021, and P40 by 2023.

By 2024, the specified tax rates for cigarettes will be increased by 4 percent and every year thereafter.

A month after the implementation of Train law, the Finance department reported that excise tax collections skyrocketed in January, with collections hitting P22.078 billion — 81.69 percent higher year-on-year and surpassing the month’s P20.501-billion target.

Tobacco firms accounted for P12.139 billion, a 95.91-percent increase that also topped the P7.944-billion collection goal for the sector.

A run of above-target inflation, meanwhile, has been attributed in part to the Train law’s implementation and legislators last week proposed that it be shelved, in full or partially, if consumer price growth continues to breach the government’s 2.0-4.0 percent target.

Inflation hit 4.5 percent in April but the Finance department has rejected the claim that the Train law is to blame, pointing to other factors such as a continuing rise in global oil prices.