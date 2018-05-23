Finance urges House to approve Package 2

The Finance department is urging the House of Representatives to pass tax reforms focused on lowering corporate taxes and modernizing fiscal incentives.

“The success we have so far achieved for the first tax reform package is encouraging, but we cannot and should not stop the train from moving forward,” Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said during the first hearing called by the House ways and means committee to discuss House Bill 7458.

HB 7458, filed in March by House ways and means committee chairman Dakila Carlo Cua, Deputy Speaker Raneo Abu and Deputy Majority Leader Aurelio Gonzales Jr., is similar to the so-called Package 2 submitted by the Finance department in January.

HB 7458 calls for a 1-percentage point reduction in the current 30 percent corporate income tax every year for domestic, resident foreign and non-resident foreign firms starting 2019, provided that the rate does not drop below 20 percent, while modernizing fiscal incentives to make these performance-based, targeted, time-bound and transparent.

Finance Undersecretary Karl Kendrick Chua last month warned that the bill would result in a P97-billion revenue loss during the first two years of implementation, unlike Package 2 that the government says will be revenue-neutral.

A key difference, Chua pointed out, is that HB 7458 calls for an automatic lowering of corporate income taxes while Package 2 calls for conditional implementation premised on revenue losses from tax incentives dropping to a certain level.

He said the Finance department said it would conduct further studies before deciding whether or not to endorse the measure.

Dominguez did not address the matter on Tuesday, only saying that Package 2 was pro-business, pro-investments and pro-incentives despite criticism from several sectors.

Just a few days earlier, the CEO of budget carrier Air Asia Philippines, Dexter Comendador, said the government should reconsider Package 2 as the removal of tax incentives would “kill” the aviation industry, which is already reeling from surging fuel costs.

Dominguez, however, told legislators: “The second package of our tax reform program aspires to build a more competitive and transparent business environment.”

“We seek reforms that will deliver a more even playing field, simplify collection procedures, bring greater transparency and reward genuine efficiency,” he added.

Dominguez stressed that Package 2 acknowledged the important role that fiscal incentives play in attracting investments that otherwise would not have gone into the country.

He added, however, that every peso given up as an incentive must benefit the society in the form of better jobs, faster innovation and countryside development.

“Some of the incentives granted … were entirely unnecessary given the inherent attractiveness of our market size, our natural and human advantages and our freshly gained competitiveness,” Dominguez said.

Package 2 aims to build on the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) law, which Congress passed last December and took effect at the start of the year.

The Finance department originally expressed optimism that legislators would be able to pass Package 2 this year but officials are now looking for its approval before the 2019 mid-term elections.

Finance secretaries from the past four administrations have also called for action on Package 2, over the weekend issuing a statement urging both government and Congress to undertake “urgent” and “timely” action.

Meanwhile, the research and advocacy group Action for Economic Reforms (AER) said enhanced targeting, design and administration could make the fiscal incentives regime work better for industries, the economy and the country.

“We want a level playing field for our investors that is tied to the strategic investment priority programs and will provide fair, just and equal opportunity for our micro, small and medium entrepreneurs,” it said.

The AER said a proactive approach was imperative and proposed measurable performance criteria as primary conditions to qualify for incentives.

In addition to the amount invested, it said the grant of incentives must also be premised on the generation of full-time and regular employment; inclusive business activities and value-added production; use of clean, energy-saving and other relevant new technologies; installation of adequate environmental protection systems; addressing gaps in the supply/value chain or product ladder; stimulation of forward and backward linkages; and commercialization of ideas and innovation.