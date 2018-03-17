‘Financial access lack hampers MSME growth’

The lack of financial access continues to be major growth barrier for the Philippines’ micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), a financial expert said on Friday.

Alex Capulong, strategic partnerships manager at financial technology company First Circle, said that while such access was key to growing a business, most entrepreneurs find it hard to borrow from financial institutions.

In a presentation at the 1st MSMEs and Nation-building Conference at the University of the Philippines (UP) in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, Capulong attributed this difficulty to the lack of proper documentation.

His paper focused on the status quo of MSMEs and financial institutions, and the changes needed to achieve greater financial access and, consequently, higher economic growth.

“Most MSMEs find it difficult to have access to finance. When you get access to finance, it is also important that somebody is able to see the health of the business,” Capulong said.

Only a few entrepreneurs use software to track their sales, according to him.

“SMEs may not have [the]knowledge to properly document business operations, especially those relating to finance. It makes it extremely difficult for financing institutions to gather information [on]a business, preventing them from gauging risk at” an acceptable level, the expert said.

“Legislation and policy further exacerbates the issue, when large banks have a fiduciary duty to safeguard depositors’ money by only providing funds to those that can demonstrate financial capacity,” he added.

To address this problem, Capulong said SMEs must first learn how to properly manage and document their businesses.

The rise of financial technology (fintech) would also help them address their difficulty, he added.

“The advent of fintech startups significantly changes service limitations previously considered as major barriers,” Capulong said.

Financial institutions, on the other hand, must develop products and processes “that are, at minimum, attainable for SMEs without violating any of their risk limits and fiduciary duties,” he added.

SMEs must be uplifted through education and business development to attain some viability for the most agressive lenders, Capulong said.

Current data from the Department of Trade and Industry showed that MSMEs account for about 99.5 percent of the country’s establishments.