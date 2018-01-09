Financial inclusion gains cited

The state of financial inclusion in the country improved as of the first half of 2017 and ongoing initiatives bode well for further gains, the Bangko Sentral reported on Monday.

The number of unbanked areas as of June last year declined to 571 local government units (LGUs) from 609 in 2011, the central bank said in a report. In percentage terms, unbanked LGUs comprise just 34.9 percent from 37.3 percent in 2011.

As of the first half of 2017, meanwhile, there were 11,343 banking offices and 19,500 automated teller machines (ATMs). Banking offices grew at an average annual rate of 4 percent from 2011 to 2016 while ATMs increased by 12 percent.

In addition to banks, there were over 61,000 non-bank financial service providers (FSPs), with growth the fastest among mobile money agents or retail outlets where people can convert cash to electronic money and vice versa.

“Pawnshops, cooperatives, and microfinance NGOs (nongovernment organizations) had wider presence than banks and were the most common FSPs in unbanked areas. Only 10 percent of local governments remained unserved if non-bank FSPs were taken into account,” the BSP said.

In terms of users, there were 44.4 million depositors and 55.3 million accounts with an aggregated outstanding balance of P11 trillion as of June 2017.

From 2011 to 2016, the number of depositors and deposit accounts increased by an annual average of 6 percent and 4 percent, respectively. The total amount of deposits grew at an average rate of 15 percent during the same period.

“Despite improvements in account ownership, the number of deposit accounts per 10,000 adults in the Philippines was still lower than most of our Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) peers except Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar,” the BSP noted.

Following the modest gains, the central bank said it had issued new policies that would lead to greater financial inclusion.

A recently approved regulation now allows banks to put up “branch-lite” units to further expand the physical reach of banking services.

The BSP is also finalizing a policy framework that will encourage banks to offer a “basic deposit account” that will address barriers such as high required opening amounts and maintaining balances, dormancy charges identity documents.

“There are other ongoing initiatives with potential to expand financial inclusion on a larger scale by harnessing the power of digital innovations. These include the National Retail Payment System (NRPS) project which aims to lessen the dependency on cash in carrying out financial transactions, and the current work with other government agencies and legislators to develop a national biometrk-based ID system that can facilitate easier onboarding of banking clients,” it said.|

Other policies issued in 2017 involve regulations on cash agents, virtual currency exchanges and technology-enabled Know Your Customer (KYC) rules to support digital financial inclusion.

The central bank is conducting a second run of its Financial Inclusion Survey to provide a more holistic picture of the spread and availability of financial services nationwide. Survey results will be released in the first quarter of 2018.