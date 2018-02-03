Financial inclusion: A two-way street?

Juan dela Cruz died of stroke yesterday. Before the line went flat, he was in a coma for three days. He is survived by his pregnant wife, Jane, 50, and five kids who are all still in school. He was 53.

The dela Cruz couple earned P1,500 per day from selling breakfast and snacks in different offices in Ortigas. Neither the late husband nor the wife has life insurance. Social Security Service numbers, yes, but both stopped paying contributions since they got laid off from a small factory that closed nine years ago.

The dela Cruzes, albeit a set of fictional characters made especially for this column, is a type of family who seems in most need of financial inclusion, which an ADB working paper defines as “the promotion of healthy financial management among the poor and shield from financial distress, debt, and poverty.”

The ADB working paper series took a closer look at microfinance and microinsurance, which are financing services designed for low-income and marginalized members of society. Basically, microfinance and microinsurance aim to ensure that the poor who avail of these will not be subject to indebtedness or penury in case of a breadwinner’s death.

Having worked in the life insurance industry in 2011 and now in a financial technology firm, I deal with the ideals of promoting financial wellness and, of course, inclusion.

Considering the road map of financial inclusion in the country plus the growing emergence of alternative financing institutions that are considered as beacons of hope in inclusion, it seems easy to attest that everything the nation needs is within reach. The beneficiaries just need to do their due diligence.

Part of this due diligence is maintaining healthy creditworthiness to maintain access to various forms of financing.

After a speaking engagement to a crowd of fintech professionals, SEC Chairperson Teresita Herbosa said, in an ambush interview, that “it’s very important that they preserve their good credit standing and not go into borrowing if you haven’t had a full view of your business plan or business model and see that your businesses are sustainable.”

The original intention for this piece was to include advice on how beneficiaries can do their part, especially those unbanked MSME owners whose primary sources of finance are family and friends. It was also part of the plan to talk about the requirements and qualifications that unbanked MSMEs need to meet, hence beefing up the argument that financial inclusion is actually a two-way street.

After mapping out all the ideas and crafting what words to say, however, a thought from outside the box hit me.

And that’s how the fictional family of the late Juan dela Cruz—which is not very far from reality—was created.

How can a person like Juan dela Cruz even think about being financially secure or become more proactive in meeting the qualifications for alternative productive financing if he is preoccupied with seven (soon to be eight) mouths to feed? How can we expect him to tread his side of the two-way street if his income is not even be enough for any legwork expense that might be incurred in accomplishing his due diligence?

As a twenty-something, unmarried, non-minimum wage-earning young professional, I probably need to further see the bigger picture to support — or debunk — my “financial inclusion is a two-way street” argument.

Ma. Emicon Medenilla is a UST AB Journalism alumna. Last year, she delivered a talk titled “The Crumples of Life” to a crowd of senior high school students at the De La Salle University Dasmariñas. She is currently a member of the growth team of First Circle, a fintech institution based in BGC, Taguig City.