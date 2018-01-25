More financial service access points expected

More municipalities nationwide are expected to have access to financial services as banks expand the establishment of branch-lite units and cash agents.

At present, 90.1 percent of the country’s municipalities have at least one access point and 65.1 percent have bank branches, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said in a yearend financial inclusion report.

Access points per 10,000 adults stood at 9.8, it added.

“These figures are expected to grow as banks set up more low-cost, low-key access points such as branch-lite units and cash agents,” the central bank said.

“Branch-lite” involves the provision of a limited menu of banking activities and services, while cash agents are third-party entities tapped by banks to also provide services.

The Bangko Sentral said increased accessibility had helped improve financial services usage as could be seen in year-on-year growth in deposits, both in terms of count (5.6 percent) and value (14.2 percent).

It added that 31.3 percent of adult Filipinos had a transaction account and 14 percent had a savings account.

“Building on these gains, the BSP continues to create an enabling regulatory environment for financial inclusion,” the report states, with the central bank now setting its sights on digital innovations.

Registered e-money accounts currently stand at 11.4 million — this should rapidly expand as technology can significantly reduce transaction costs and expand reach, making it possible and even compelling for banks and other financial institutions to serve the hugely untapped low–income market.

“The goal is to develop a digital finance ecosystem that supports the diverse needs of all users in a manner that is secure, sustainable, convenient and affordable,” the central bank said.

For service providers, the ecosystem will allow them to tap into a wider client base, diversify revenue sources and secure new growth opportunities.

“To us, this illustrates how the pursuit of financial inclusion can support financial stability objectives,” the BSP said.