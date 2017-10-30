Financial system stability boosted

The financial system’s overall stability has been strengthened by a build-up in safeguards amid sustained loan growth, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said.

“Banks have maintained satisfactory asset quality, adequate provisioning, capital buffers, and ample liquidity to serve as early defenses against external shocks,” the central bank said on Friday,

The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of banks, it noted had fallen to 1.9 percent from 2.2 percent a year ago.

“Further, banks continued to set aside additional allowance for credit losses amounting to P11.6 billion resulting in [an]improved NPL coverage ratio of 114.2 percent,” the BSP added.

The first half of the year also saw the industry’s capital adequacy ratio rising to 16 percent from 15.1 percent at the end of 2016, a result of capital stock having been augmented by P78 billion from fund-raising and profitable core lending activities that netted P81.3 million.

“The banking system has sufficient buffer to meet liquidity needs in the form of level 1 high quality assets. Banks’ liquidity coverage ratio is comfortably above the required 100 percent minimum,” the central bank said.

“Moreover, loans-to-deposits ratio and liquid assets-to-deposits ratio stood at 72.8 percent and 50.4 percent, respectively.”

Banks were said to tempered trading activities and refocused their interest on lending in anticipation of policy rate hikes. Year-on-year, the total loan portfolio expanded by a faster 18 percent compared with the 11.4 percent growth in portfolio in investments.

“Given this, the quality of earnings improved with greater reliance on core revenues. The overall credit expansion remained broadly in line with the domestic growth momentum,” the central bank said.

The overall financial condition and earnings performance of non-bank financial institutions also remained satisfactory on the back of sustained loan expansion and profitable operations, it said.

“While the financial system continues to operate in a position of strength, the BSP remains proactive in implementing financial sector reforms and enhancing its surveillance tools, thereby encouraging BSP-supervised financial institutions to build buffers against uncertainties in the global environment,” the central bank said.