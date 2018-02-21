Finding balance in everyday life

Life can sometimes get hectic and there are a lot of things that take up so much of our time and energy. As a result, we lose time for ourselves, to relax and fortify our relationships. Eventually, this imbalance could lead to a burnout.

Providing this balance is one of the goals that the people behind MyCitiHomes had in mind in developing their latest project.

A joint vision of MyCitiHomes and Palafox Associates, Sabella is the ideal haven for aspiring homeowners looking to find respite from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Sabella is a 47-hectare community skillfully planned to allow residents to establish and fortify connections through various lifestyle activities.

The biggest project to date of MyCitiHomes, this idyllic community is nestled in the developing town of General Trias, Cavite and is envisioned to bring satisfaction and harmony into the bustling routine of everyday life.

A vibrant village

“I have a vision of a vibrant and happy village, where we bring harmony and balance into the business of daily lives, by providing carefully designed facilities, to create a sustainable environment where people can recreate and families can engage in physically and socially invigorating activities, all within the village; and most important of all, at an affordable price,” says Rosie Tsai, president and chief executive officer of MyCitiHomes.

As a whole, Tsai sees Sabella as a village where the residents can develop a sense of responsibility along with respect towards other people as well as the environment. Sabella lifestyle is different from those in other MyCitiHomes projects because it is more inclined towards family, unity and environmental preservation.

How green is my village

One of Sabella’s main features is the greenhouse community garden, where elders can spend time on leisurely walks or growing their own herb, vegetable or flower gardens. Later, they can even sell their produce at a weekend market that MyCityHomes plans to establish.

The developers also intend to establish small- to medium-scale businesses to promote self-sufficiency among the residents.

The village also features a three-hectare eco-park where families can spend time together and enjoy the outdoors through different activities like boating and fishing in Sabella’s man-made pond. Those who prefer more active pursuits may try the trampoline or mini zip line offered at some of the playgrounds. Or better yet, go rock climbing!

Families can also relax with rejuvenating spa sessions at the health and wellness facilities.

Your home, your choice



Of the 47 hectares in the development, 15 will be devoted for housing around 1,800 units.

The remaining area is reserved for mixed use development like commercial spaces that can be leased to people who offer community services and to professionals as well.

Aspiring homeowners can choose from a townhouse or a single home design in prices that range from 1.7M to

2.4M, depending on the budget as well as the space requirement.

Bigger families can choose the Callista unit which offers a four-bedroom two-bathroom option within a 100 sq. m. area. The unit has a garage that can fit up to two vehicles.

For families just starting out, there is the Aaliyah unit, a three bedroom option with one bathroom and a garage that can fit one car.

Payment schemes are available through various financing facilities like Pag-IBIG, Bank and In-house financing.

Sabella is a product of MyCitiHomes’ 12 years of experience in developing affordable housing communities. To know more about the project, visit www.mycitihomes.com.ph or call 864-9048 to 54.