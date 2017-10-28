Finding ‘extraordinary’ in everyday living

The general public had a glimpse of how design, arts, and technology are applied extraordinarily in everyday living during the “Extraordinary: The Benilde Industrial Design Exhibit” held at SM Aura Premier.

A joint project of the De La Salle College of Saint Benilde’s Industrial Design Program and SM Aura Premier, the exhibit highlighted the extraordinary works of students, faculty, and alumni to come up with extraordinary solutions.

It showcased products from various tracks including designs of furniture, transportation, lighting, packaging, gadgets, toys, and crafts among others. The exhibit also demonstrated how Industrial Design aids sustainability and advocacy through upcycled designs and the usage of other sustainable materials.

The DLS-CSB’s Industrial Design program trains students to design products that would make the everyday lives of people easier and fun. The program develops design skills with practical aspects of ergonomics, function, marketing, manufacturing and aesthetics, as well as business-related concepts like entrepreneurship and management.

Senior Industry Fellow Kenneth Cobonpue, himself a world class design icon, states in the Industrial Design Abstract 2017 that “students today must be multi-faceted in order to take their place in the world, and influence it positively. They must master the special aesthetic sensibi­lity in form-making that is at the core of our profession; know how to produce objects with technical rigor; and think conceptually about social and environmental issues so that they can eventually change society.”