Finding love in a psychological thriller

As Valentine’s week begins today, ABS-CBN will unveil a new afternoon drama that presents a different story of love in psychological thriller The Better Half. According to the production notes, the series will show just how far people go for the one they believe is the “other half” to complete them.

At the show’s press launch on February 9, the lead cast of Shaina Magdayao, Carlo Aquino, JC De Vera, and Denise Laurel talk about their respective characters who will go to extraordinary lengths for love as their lives get entangled in lies, betrayal, and dark secrets. The Better Half is directed by Jeffrey Jeturian.

The plot is as follows: Camille (Magdayao) and Marco (Aquino) are a married couple whose relationship is tested by fate when his airplane crashes. Believing her husband is already gone Camille meets Rafael (De Vera), the man who will help her forget about her past. But just when they think they can start a new life together, Marco resurfaces and returns to Camille’s life with a new wife in Bianca (Denise).

“As their paths cross once again, will Marco and Camille turn their backs from the new life they have without each other, or will they just throw away the love and dreams they once built together? Will Rafael and Bianca let their other halves go, or will they fight for their love? How far will they go to prove they are the better half for the person they love?” These are the questions Jeturian said will keep audiences at the edge of their seats.

Meanwhile, according to Laurel who has essayed in a number of mysterious roles for TV, “Bianca is one of the hardest and most challenging characters I’ve had to do. She has so many layers and I’m trying to veer away from my personal troubles so I can concentrate on hers.”

Also part of The Better Half are Epi Quizon, Nadia Montenegro, Rommel Padilla, Carmi Martin, Zeppi Borromeo,Maila Gumila,Bart Guingona, Mari Kaimo, Joyce Ann Burton, Regine Angeles, Junjun Quintana, and Pooh.Completing the cast are Gilleth Sandico, Kate Alejandrino, Tiptip Fucoy, Delphine Buencamino, Lemuel Pelayo, Vincent Lim, and Johan Santos.

The show airs daily beginning this afternoon on ABS-CBN.