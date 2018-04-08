Finding the missing Link

The reputable business brokers are making their presence felt here for the last two years

It takes the presence of a mediator to save a business from folding up and right into the hands of a new owner just waiting in the wings.

Link, a business brokering company that first established itself in Auckland, New Zealand, has been operating in the Philippines for a couple of years now. It is by all means the one to fills that void this country of immense business opportunities needs.

The company’s brokers, internationally labeled as authorities on selling businesses, are said to be “committed to helping businesses maximize their value and facilitate a smooth transition period.”

“Link is the first of its kind in the country, having introduced the professionalized service of business brokering,” said Efren Pascual, the Filipino CEO who brought the service platform from the land of the kiwis.

Pascual became a Link broker himself in Auckland, New Zealand and developed that expertise in guiding business owners and buyers through acquisition and divestment processes.

“Sellers and buyers are beginning to appreciate Link’s reliable and robust process on selling and buying businesses,” he noted. “We are very happy on its achievement of having closed deals and trained over a hundred business brokers.”

Link has also opened offices in Australia, South Africa, and the USA. The brokers have experienced across relevant sectors, from franchise and rural business, to retail services.

Pascual explained, “Link entered the Philippine market to help business owners such as the small and medium enterprises move on for whatever reason. We even have the capability to sell local businesses to overseas buyers and overseas businesses to local buyers.”

Acknowledging the increasing number of traders in the metropolis and other Philippine cities, he and his team plan to establish three or more offices in Metro Manila apart from its Ortigas headquarters, with Alabang as a strong target, along with Angeles, Dagupan, Cebu, Davao and Iloilo.

Small surprise that Link, with the Philippines as its gateway to the biggest continent, actually visualizes to make its presence evident in other Asian countries.

An experienced business owner himself, Pascual has operated ventures in the retail, wholesale, manufacturing, construction and hospitality service. He has owned businesses independently and as a franchisee.

He added, “Link systems and processes are world-class.”

By now it has become the world’s largest business brokering firm in terms of number of offices and business brokers.