FINE DINING

Alessi

Celebrating its rich history and unyielding knowledge in metal, Alessi, the Italian Factory of Design, reimagines, reinvents and innovates to keep up with its dynamic clientele. With design and architect maestros such as Luca de Santi and Leonardo Scotti in its portfolio, Alessi presents a beautifully designed collection that is both utilitarian and romantic with nostalgic elements.

Check out the complete Cutlery Universe Collections at Alessi stores in Bonifacio High Street, Greenbelt 5 and Ayala Cebu.