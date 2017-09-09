FINEX Parangal tournament rolls off Sept. 23

The Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines (FINEX) Parangal Golf Tournament will fire off on September 23 at the Eagle Ridge and Country Club in General Trias, Cavite.

The tournament will be held in honor of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr.

On-course registration opens at 6 a.m. while the tee off time at the Aoki Course is from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Entry fee for FINEX Golf Tour member is P3,000, P3,500 for FINEX members and P4,000 for guests.

The fee is inclusive of green fee, lunch and raffle stub. Caddie fee, cart rental, breakfast and snacks are on player’s account.

For reservations, call 8114188 or email at pjandasan@finex.org.ph.