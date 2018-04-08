‘Finish talks in 60 days’

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has ordered a two-month timeline for the government’s peace negotiations with communist rebels, as he expressed willingness to shoulder the expenses during the peace process.

Duterte said he would pay for the lodging expenses of the rebel negotiating panel, including Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founder Jose Maria Sison, if they would agree to hold peace negotiations in the country.

Sison, a former professor of Duterte who went into self-exile in the Netherlands, on Tuesday, April 3, said the communists were “open and ready” to the possible resumption of talks.

“Ako na. Ako na ang mag-deliver (Let me. Let me deliver). But I’ll have a timeline of something, two months, 60 days,” Duterte said in his remarks during a dinner concert in Pasay City Thursday night,.

“Ako na ang maggastos. Ako na ang magdala ng bigas. Sison… Well, something comfortable —ako na, dito na sa hotel (Let me shoulder the expenses, I will answer for their food. Sison, well, something comfortable, we’ll bring him to a hotel),” he added.

Duterte said he would again allow all consultants of the CPP to participate in the peace talks but warned that they would be arrested anew if the negotiations failed.

“You can all go out, all of you. Nothing will happen. But if we fail, I’ll start collecting. Sigurado ‘yan (That’s for sure),” he said.

The President earlier authorized the resumption of the peace talks with the communists but imposed some conditions including a ceasefire pact.

During the 24th regular Cabinet meeting held Wednesday, April 4, Duterte said he would like to give the communists “another last chance” to revive the talks.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said the dialogue between the government peace panel and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) would only resume, if the communist group and its armed wing the New People’s Army (NPA) heeded the conditions set by Duterte.

He said the revival of talks would depend on the communists’ commitment to honor a “genuine” and “absolute” ceasefire; cease and desist from collecting revolutionary tax; and stop insisting on a coalition government.

“So if the CPP-NPA would agree to these conditions, then peace talks could resume,” Roque said.

“He (Duterte) is very serious in achieving peace for the entire Philippines, and that includes peace with the CPP-NPA, as he has been genuine on his desire from the very beginning,” he added.

Peace talks are generally held in a different country and facilitated by a third party. The Kingdom of Norway has been a third-party facilitator between the communist rebels and the Philippine government.

In February, Norway’s special envoy to the peace process reiterated the country’s commitment to the talks.

Presidential Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza said lessons have been learned by both panels in the talks that broke down in November.

“There is really an intention of both sides to put an end to this problem, this tragedy of Filipinos killing fellow Filipinos. I’m confident that both sides will grab the last chance to work toward a final settlement,” Dureza said.

“We cannot end the problem of insurgency just by fighting. We need to address the root causes,” he said. “There should be no more incidents of attacks so that the people can see the sincerity on both sides.”

‘Armed struggle to continue’

On Saturday, the CPP said it was open to resuming talks but added it had no choice but to keep fighting because of the military’s continued anti-insurgency operations.

It said it would also wait for a comprehensive agreement on social and economic reforms.

“The revolutionary forces maintain the policy of openness to negotiations to seek solutions to the roots of the armed conflict. The Filipino people await a Comprehensive Agreement on Socio-economic Reforms (Caser) that would address the aspirations of the people to seek an end to their oppressive and exploitative conditions,” the CPP statement said.

“The Party and the NPA reiterate their full support and trust in the NDFP Negotiating Panel as representative of all revolutionary forces in peace negotiations. The CPP upholds the position of the NDFP that there should be no preconditions in the resumption of peace talks as stipulated in The Hague Joint Declaration. The Comprehensive Agreement on Respect for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law (Carhrihl) must be reaffirmed and implemented. A presidential amnesty proclamation to release all political prisoners must immediately be issued in line with agreements during the first round of talks in 2016,” it added.

Without a genuine agreement for reforms, the peace offer is a mere public relations stunt, the CPP said.

“At this point, Duterte has yet to provide the Filipino people with a reason for them to reduce their efforts to resist his regime and call for his ouster. Without a substantive effort to implement previous agreements and seriously negotiate the Caser without precondition, the Duterte regime’s talk of reviving the peace talks will be reduced to a mere PR (public relations) blitz used for political damage control amid its worsening political crisis and isolation from the people,” it said.

It also criticized the Armed Force of the Philippines (AFP) for allegedly staging the surrenders of NPA rebels.

“Under Oplan Kapayapaan, the AFP continues to intensify its increasingly brutal military operations marked by AFP armed occupation of civilian villages, aerial bombings, imposing curfews and restrictions on movement and commerce, perpetrating abductions and killings of peasant leaders and activists, compelling people to sign papers as ‘NPA surrenderees,’ and combat operations against NPA units,” it said.

“Without letup in its war of suppression, the Duterte regime leaves the NPA with little choice but to wage nationwide armed struggle to defend the people against state terror and fascist violence.”