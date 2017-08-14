So finishes 9th in Grand Chess Tour

Filipino Grandmaster (GM) Wesley So finished ninth overall in the 2017 Grand Chess Tour – Sinquefield Cup held at the Chess Club and Scholastic Center of Saint Louis in US.

The 23-year old Cavite City native had a poor output of three points on one win, four draws and four losses in the nine-round tournament.

So, who represents the United States Chess Federation in international competitions, scored his lone victory against GM Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia in the second round, then drew with GM Hikaru Nakamura of US (third), GM Peter Svidler of Russia (fourth), GM Fabiano Caruana of US (seventh) and GM Anand Viswanathan of India (ninth).

He absorbed defeats against GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France in the first round, GM Magnus Carlsen of Norway in the fifth, GM Levon Aronian of Armenia in the sixth, and GM Sergey Karjakin of Russia in the eighth.

Vachier-Lagrave topped the event with six points while Carlsen and Anand shared the second spot with 5.5 points each.

Aronian and Karjakin were fourth with five points apiece followed by Svidler (4.5), Caruana (4.0) and Nakamura (3.5).

So’s ninth place was his lowest placing in the Grand Chess Tour this season.

He was second in the Grand Chess Tour Your Next Move in Leuven, Beligum and seventh in Grand Chess Tour Paris Leg in France.

The final leg of the Grand Chess Tour will be held from November 30 to December 11 with the staging of the London Chess Classic in London, England.

Last year, So bagged the Grand Chess Tour overall title by collecting 36 points. He took home the $295,000 total cash prize.