Fintech 102 for PH policymakers

Policymakers already know what fintech, or financial technology, is all about. They also know what it does, what goals most fintech firms aspire to reach and what purposes these ambitious and talented startups are trying to fulfill. Well, that’s Fintech 101, which held policymakers impose regulations on this new breed of private institutions. That’s just fair as in the Philippines there are about 60 registered fintech services ranging from mobile payments, alternative finance, payroll and many others.

Under Fintech 102, policymakers will learn why fintechs are scaling fast and why there is a growing number of Filipinos who are availing what is on offer. Most importantly, it will give them ideas on how to effectively promote financial inclusion in the Philippines.

Empowering human capital

The rumors are true. The startup workforce culture means giving importance to work-life balance. One of the ways to keep fuelling productivity while maintaining work-life balance is to empower human capital, which goes beyond competitive salaries. Empowering the workforce means believing in the skills and capabilities of every employee and motivating them to reach their full potentials.

Policymakers looking to expand financial inclusion via digital age techniques might want to focus on this Fintech 102 lesson and try to see how the bureaucracy can be transformed by adopting the productively laid back yet empowering workplace culture of startups. Talented individuals who are driven to solve real word problems and shake the antiquated status quo thrive in work environments that value their worth and personal needs.

Promoting a growth mindset

Growth doesn’t only mean higher wages, benefits, getting regularized or moving up the corporate ladder. Growth means learning new skills, taking up new strategies and perspectives in solving problems and passionately working on tasks — even beyond what is asked — because of a desire to take the team to greater heights.

An example of an individual with a growth mindset is someone who enthusiastically sets up a new technology-based tool that can increase efficiency and productivity even if it’s not asked of him or regardless if it’s included in the job description. Fintech startups love this kind of worker and know how to encourage them to blossom. That is why growth and reaching milestones among startup ventures are so fast!

Adopting the workplace culture

Another driver of fast growth is having a solid sense of purpose. This also plays an important role in empowering human capital and might be especially essential for everyone in the government workforce. Having a sense of purpose enables an employee to realize that the work he is doing goes beyond making a living; it’s working towards making the world, or at least the Philippines, a better place.

The bottom line of Fintech 102? Policymakers will realize how important workplace culture is in promoting growth and empowering a team in solving real world problems.

Fintech startups, albeit highly tech-enabled, understand very well that humans are not machines. If the goal is to further expand financial inclusion among the Philippines’ unbanked households, it’s about time we transform government workplaces with even more empowered and growth-driven people who have a solid sense of purpose.

Ma. Emicon Medenilla is a seven-year professional writer and an AB Journalism alumna of the UST Faculty of Arts and Letters. Before becoming First Circle’s Inbound Marketing Specialist, she was an incredibly young editor-in-chief of a nationwide health magazine and a writer for different media and web-based companies.