Fintech sees multiple opportunities for SMEs

FIRST Circle Growth Finance Corp., a Philippine-based financial technology firm that provides short-term trade credit to small businesses through its digital platform, continues to see opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as its operations in the country grow.

“When I got to the Philippines, I was blown away by the scale of the opportunity here. [And I thought] why not look at where that growth comes from? It is really driven by SMEs,” First Circle CEO Patrick Lynch told The Manila Times in an interview.

SMEs are described as enterprises operating with 10 to 199 employees and with assets amounting from P3 million to P100 million. The Asian Development Bank last year identified SMEs as the “backbone of Asian economies” as they make up 98 percent of all enterprises and accounted for 66 percent of the national labor force from 2007 to 2012.

According to the Department of Trade and Industry, the country has a large number of SMEs; roughly 95 percent of SMEs contribute to up to 30 percent of gross domestic product. SMEs also employ 60 percent of the workforce.

Lynch said that running a small enterprise has become easier these days due to technology.

“Now, in the age of the internet, there are lots of new types of information. For example, on mobile phones… it is not necessary to have a branch network in order to reach your clients,” he said. Through technology, “we help our clients make more money,” he added.

Lynch said First Circle’s transactions with clients are conducted via mobile phones. “They come to us and they give us a purchase order and we give them the money against that purchase order,” he said. “They get access to the money within three days. It’s very convenient. They don’t have to go to the branch.”

He said the company improves the credit score of their clients who are able to repay properly, aside from providing them credit at a lower cost, which equates to better access to funding.

According to Lynch, First Circle also helps small businesses overcome the challenges they encounter.

“We’re in a very fortunate position and we have lots of people in our company who really understand finance, business to business trades, and similar challenges that SMEs face,” he said. “We speak with our clients all the time; we ask them what they would like to know more about.”

However, Lynch noted that most SMEs still do not have access to the same type of resources that big businesses have access to.

“In business to business transactions, for SMEs, they don’t have access to loans. Therefore, they miss doing extra deals… [but]we’re able to develop or produce very relevant and valuable content for SMEs that they can use to help them improve their businesses,” he added.